The verdict is in: watch the new PS5’s heatsink put to the test

Sony’s new, lighter PS5 model with a smaller heatsink has been put through extensive testing by Gamers Nexus and Digital Foundry, and ultimately, it doesn’t seem that there are significant enough differences between the two models to seek one over the other.

“We overall haven’t seen any major downsides to either heatsink,” Steve Burke, editor-in-chief of Gamers Nexus, said in a video. “It seems to be [that] the fans make a decent difference, but not enough of one where you should pursue purchasing a specific fan.”

“We also wouldn’t really recommend pursuing a specific console,” Burke continued. “The 1100 [the revised console] versus the 1000 series [the launch console] ... they’re not, in our testing, that different. There are a lot of ways to test these things. Maybe there’s a scenario we haven’t found yet. But we’re not seeing a huge difference. At least, not one that should make you go crazy on eBay trying to find a specific unit. And don’t overpay for one, either, at least if you can avoid it.”

That said, if you’re interested in learning about the finer details of the differences between the new PS5 and the old PS5, it’s worth watching Gamers Nexus’ nearly 37-minute long video comparing the two designs. Gamers Nexus and Digital Foundry collaborated on testing the different models.

Digital Foundry, in its own lengthy but interesting video that’s worth watching, also observed only small differences in the two versions of the PS5. “The experience of owning [the 1100 series] was basically identical [to the 1000 series],” concluded Digital Foundry’s Rich Leadbetter. He shared similar sentiments in an article on Eurogamer.

It seems likely that Sony is planning to roll out the CFI-1100 series PS5 as the new de facto model, so if you’re still on the hunt for one of the elusive consoles, you may end up with the revised version. But based on Gamers Nexus’ and Digital Foundry’s testing, it doesn’t appear you need to worry too much about which version you get.