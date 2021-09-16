Surprise! Deltarune Chapter 2 drops September 17th

The next chapter of Deltarune is coming and I am beyond excited. In a surprise announcement, Toby Fox, creator of the Undertale series, revealed Deltarune Chapter 2 will be released on Mac and PC on September 17th.

The news came on September 15th during a livestream of Deltarune Chapter 1 put on to commemorate Undertale’s sixth anniversary. Hosted by three dads from Fangamer — a gaming merchandise retailer — the Deltarune livestream featured hideous dad-approved shirts, canned laughter typical of a ‘90s sitcom, and commentary from Toby Fox himself via a skateboarding Annoying Dog proxy with a text-to-speech voice. You can (and should) check out a VOD of the wholesome stream here.

Deltarune is the much anticipated follow-up to Toby Fox’s award-winning indie RPG Undertale. The game follows the human Kris as they live and attend school in a town populated entirely by monsters. One day, Kris and the school bully Susie fall into an alternate reality known as the Dark World and are tasked with restoring the light and bringing balance to the land. Along the way, they meet Ralsei and Lancer, two “darkners” who help (and sometimes hinder) Susie and Kris’ quest.

Unlike Undertale, Deltarune’s release was broken up into installments, the first of which came out in October 2018. Two years later, Fox wrote an update on Deltarune’s progress, sharing how game design considerations and health problems had slowed development but that he was confident the next chapter of Deltarune would come soon. Now, a year after that announcement that coincided with Undertale’s fifth anniversary, the next chapter of Deltarune is here.

According to the FAQ, console ports of Deltarune are not on the table at the moment, and it is unknown if this chapter will be available for free like Chapter 1 was. Deltarune Chapter 2 hits Mac and PC September 17th and you can catch up with Deltarune Chapter 1 here.