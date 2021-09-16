Helen Mirren finds a side door into Harry Potter with a new game show

Dame Helen Mirren is a wizard, reader. Or a witch. Or maybe a concerned Muggle? The details don’t really matter; either way, the Oscar award-winning actress is hosting a new Harry Potter quiz show later this year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film series. Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses will be simultaneously broadcast on Cartoon Network and TBS, with plans to eventually stream on HBO Max as well, WarnerMedia announced Wednesday.

The four-part special “will unveil Wizarding World fans willing to put their Harry Potter knowledge to the test for the ultimate honor to be named House Cup champion,” according to WarnerMedia. Mirren will shepherd the latest expansion of the Harry Potter franchise and lend “some British grandeur” to the proceedings, adds Tom Ascheim, Warner Bros. president of global kids, young adults, and classics.

Another British film legend checked off the list

In many ways, it was only a matter of time. Across eight films, and now several spinoffs, Harry Potter has featured a majority of the United Kingdom’s stars of stage and screen. It was honestly unusual Mirren hadn’t popped up in some way. Now she can, through an equally unusual game show loophole.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses is slated to air later this year. The Verge has also reached out to determine when it will hit HBO Max. We’ll update you if we learn more.