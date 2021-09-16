Cameo Calls let you have a video meet-and-greet with a celebrity

Cameo is adding a new live calls feature into its app. Cameo is perhaps most well-known for letting you pay for pre-recorded video messages from celebrities, but the new feature, called Cameo Calls, will let you have short video conversations that are designed to be like meet-and-greets. (The app even sets up a photo op at the end of the call.)

The Cameo Calls page has a full list of whose available for conversations and how much it costs for a certain amount of their time. Cameo says that calls can last up to 15 minutes and that the average price for a call is $31. When I looked, I saw that most people offer two or three minutes per call, and prices ranged dramatically. (The highest fee I saw was $225 for a 10-minute call with Vanessa Marcil, an actress who was on the show General Hospital.)

I have to admit that I hardly know any of the people who are available for Cameo Calls, though. The biggest name I recognized was Billy Dee Williams, known for his iconic portrayal of Lando Calrissian in the Star Wars franchise. (You pay $100 to book three minutes of his time on Monday.) But the new feature could be a fun way to get to have a conversation with somebody you’re a fan of — assuming they’re offering time in via Cameo Calls, that is.

This isn’t Cameo’s first live feature; in June 2020, it launched Cameo Live, which let you and up to four other people talk to a celebrity on a Zoom call. However, that product was sunset in April 2021, Cameo tells The Verge.