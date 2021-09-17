Ikea’s gaming range launches globally next month

Ikea’s lineup of gaming-themed furniture and accessories now has official pricing and a global release date: October. The lineup first came to China earlier this year as a collaboration with Asus and its Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand.

Pricing for the lineup ranges from cheap desk accessories like a $10 cup holder or $12.99 mouse bungee, all the way up to gaming chairs costing between $69 and $349, and a $599 standing desk. Oh, and that wooden hand designed to gently cradle your headphones and other accessories? That’ll set you back $24.99.

There are more than 30 Ikea gaming products in total, arranged across six product families. However, only one of these product families, Uppspel, contains products designed in collaboration with Asus. The rest are Ikea originals with designs “based on the insights and knowledge gained from the collaboration to meet the various needs of gamers,” the retailer says.

Much of the range just looks like normal Ikea furniture given an aggressive black makeover, but Ikea has a good track record of making affordable generic versions of expensive products that could make certain accessories like the $34.99 Lånespelare Ring Light worth a look.