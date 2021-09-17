Vergecast: iPhone 13, iPad Mini, and everything Apple announced

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.
This biggest tech story this week: Apple’s hardware event. Nilay, Dieter, and Verge managing editor Alex Cranz discuss everything announced at the event — iPhones, iPads, the Apple Watch, and more — and how they stack up against last year's models. A lot of rumors we discussed over the past couple of weeks didn’t turn out to be true, with instead just minor updates. So was this an “S” event?
After analyzing the new hardware season, keep listening for some other gadget news, including Nintendo finally adding Bluetooth audio to the Switch and why the Pixel 6 Tensor chip sounds really weird.
