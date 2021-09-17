Riot continues to expand beyond League of Legends with new PC launcher

Riot Games is perhaps best known for developing League of Legends, but in recent years, it’s added games like auto battler Teamfight Tactics and the hit shooter Valorant to its roster of titles. To make it easier to open all of Riot’s games on your PC, the company is releasing the Riot Client, a unified launcher that starts rolling out later this month.

“All desktop Riot games will be accessible from one client, with each game having its own dedicated product page with game-specific content including the latest news and events,” Riot’s Liz La Londe wrote in a blog post. “You’ll be able to clean up your desktop and only have one Riot Client launcher where all your favorite Riot games will live! However, if you prefer, you can maintain your existing game desktop shortcuts for a direct path to your favorite game.”

You can get an idea of what the new launcher will look like in this video from Riot:

Riot is taking a staggered approach to rolling out the Riot Client to ensure that it works well. The client will begin rolling out on September 20th, but the worldwide rollout won’t start until October 4th, and La Londe said that date is “subject to change if the team requires any updates or changes.”

The new client could be important for Riot as it continues to expand its game library. It has a number of titles in the works, including a League of Legends MMO, a single-player League of Legends spinoff, and a fighting game featuring League of Legends characters codenamed “Project L.”