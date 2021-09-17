Snapchat is getting an Among Us clone from Zynga

Zynga is bringing a social deception game called ReVamp to Snapchat’s games platform “soon,” the developer announced on Friday. ReVamp, clearly inspired by the popularity of games like Among Us, is a real-time multiplayer game where players try to find the vampire among... them.

Players in ReVamp “aim to reveal who the vampire player is among their group of friends while they renovate the rooms of an old mansion,” Zynga’s description says. The game also features the frequently contentious voting round, where players decide to remove people they suspect are imposters, except with ReVamp they’re finding a vampire in a group of humans, as opposed to an alien in a group of “spacebeans.” This is only the third game Zynga has released for Snap Games, but given the viral success of Among Us, it seems poised to be popular on Snap’s growing games platform.

Snap first introduced Snap Games to its Snapchat app (a lot of snaps I know) in 2019, a month or so after it launched Bitmoji Party. The company has introduced other interesting multiplayer games since, and partnered with other developers. The experiment seems successful so far: Snapchat has reached over 200 million players with its games and mini-apps, according to VentureBeat in May, and 30 million players play Snap Games every month.

That’s not as many as the 350 million registered Fortnite players Epic claimed in 2020, but it’s still nothing to sneeze at. Plus if Snap can get more of the now 293 million people that use its app daily, it could quickly change.