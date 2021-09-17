Apple’s seven-minute tour shows off what’s new in the iPhone 13

Apple released a seven-and-a-half-minute video to act as a guided tour of the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro’s features, and to make the differences in the lineup clearer. In the clip, Apple also goes through some of the phone’s new video and camera features like cinematic mode, photographic styles, and macro photography, and emphasizes the phones’ increased battery life.

The video doesn’t really give us any new info, but it does give us more (obviously very carefully crafted) footage of the iPhone 13 outside of a blank black or white background.

Also, the video has a particularly funny scene, meant to show off the phone’s durability, where a skateboarder crashes and sets off a Three Stooges-esque cascade of accidents.

If you’ve been soaking in all the iPhone 13 info this week, you’ll probably be fine giving the video a skip, but it’s a nice refresher if you’ve only casually been paying attention and are considering pre-ordering today.