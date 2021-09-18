Valve’s latest Steam Next Fest for upcoming games will open on October 1st

Valve announced Friday that its latest Steam Next Fest is coming the first week of October, giving access to playable demos of hundreds of upcoming PC games.

A video teaser showed glimpses of a few games to expect to see in demo, including Airhead from Octato Games, Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy from Ludomotion, ANNO:Mutationem from Thinking Stars, Mahokenshi from Game Source Studio, Starship Troopers— Terran Command from The Artistocrats, Life of Delta from Airo Games, and more. And IGN reported that The Last Campfire, from Hello Games, the creators of No Man’s Sky, will also have a playable demo available as part of Next Fest.

Gamers can “explore the latest from veteran devs and first-timers alike,” according to the promotional video.

Valve has been holding these online events for PC games every few months to try to fill the void of the in-person gaming and developer events that have been canceled or postponed by the coronavirus pandemic. Originally called the Steam Game Festival, Valve changed the name to Steam Next Fest with its June 2021 event. For developers, it’s a chance to get feedback directly from fans about their upcoming games, because in addition to giving player access to game demos, the event will include livestreams with developers.

Steam Next Fest opens October 1st at 1PM ET, and runs through October 7th.