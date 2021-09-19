Emmys 2021: How to watch online, and who’s nominated

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is tonight at 8PM ET (5PM PT), and streaming platforms like Apple TV Plus, Netflix and HBO Max are poised to win big. Cedric the Entertainer will host the show, which will be broadcast live from outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, to accommodate social distancing, which also means the audience will be limited to nominees and their guests.
Where DO I WATCH THE EMMYS?
This year, CBS will broadcast the Emmys, so you can watch on your local CBS affiliate. The show will also stream live on CBS’ Paramount Plus streaming app. You can sign up for a free trial of Paramount Plus to check it out if you’re not already a subscriber.
HOW DO I WATCH THE EMMYS ONLINE
There are plenty of options for watching the Emmys if you don’t have cable TV. You can watch in your internet browser, or through a streaming device (Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku) connected to your television using Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, or SlingTV. These are paid services but most offer a free trial period as well.
WHO IS NOMINATED FOR AN EMMY?
Netflix’s series about the British monarchy The Crown, and Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian each got 24 nominations, and Disney Plus’ Marvel show WandaVision received 23 noms. The Apple TV Plus comedy Ted Lasso got 20 nominations for its freshman season, and HBO’s (unfortunately canceled) Lovecraft Country received 18 nominations.
Some awards were handed out at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys. Vulture has that list of winners here.
Here’s who else could take home an Emmy tonight:
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
- Bridgerton (Netflix)
- The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
- Lovecraft Country (HBO)
- The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
- Pose (FX)
- This Is Us (NBC)
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
- Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Emma Corrin, The Crown
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- MJ Rodriguez, Pose
- Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
- Josh O’Connor, The Crown
- Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
- Gillian Anderson, The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
- Emerald Fennell, The Crown
- Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA
- Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
- O.T. Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
- John Lithgow, Perry Mason
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown
- Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
OUTSTANDING COMEDY Series
- Black-ish (ABC)
- Cobra Kai (Netflix)
- Emily in Paris (Netflix)
- The Flight Attendant (HBO)
- Hacks (HBO)
- The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
- PEN15 (Hulu)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)
LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
- Aidy Bryant, Shrill
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Allison Janney, Mom
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- Jean Smart, Hacks
LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- William H. Macy, Shameless
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson, Kenan
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
- Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
- Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
- Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
- Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
LIMITED or Anthology SERIES
- I May Destroy You
- Mare of Easttown
- The Queen’s Gambit
- The Underground Railroad
- WandaVision
LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED or anthology SERIES OR MOVIE
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
- Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
- Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED or Anthology SERIES OR MOVIE
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton
- Hugh Grant, The Undoing
- Paul Bettany, WandaVision
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
- Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
- Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
- Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
- Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
- Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
- Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
- Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
- Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
- Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
- Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
- Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit