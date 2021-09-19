Emmys 2021: How to watch online, and who’s nominated

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is tonight at 8PM ET (5PM PT), and streaming platforms like Apple TV Plus, Netflix and HBO Max are poised to win big. Cedric the Entertainer will host the show, which will be broadcast live from outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, to accommodate social distancing, which also means the audience will be limited to nominees and their guests.

Where DO I WATCH THE EMMYS?

This year, CBS will broadcast the Emmys, so you can watch on your local CBS affiliate. The show will also stream live on CBS’ Paramount Plus streaming app. You can sign up for a free trial of Paramount Plus to check it out if you’re not already a subscriber.

HOW DO I WATCH THE EMMYS ONLINE

There are plenty of options for watching the Emmys if you don’t have cable TV. You can watch in your internet browser, or through a streaming device (Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku) connected to your television using Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, or SlingTV. These are paid services but most offer a free trial period as well.

WHO IS NOMINATED FOR AN EMMY?

Netflix’s series about the British monarchy The Crown, and Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian each got 24 nominations, and Disney Plus’ Marvel show WandaVision received 23 noms. The Apple TV Plus comedy Ted Lasso got 20 nominations for its freshman season, and HBO’s (unfortunately canceled) Lovecraft Country received 18 nominations.

Some awards were handed out at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys. Vulture has that list of winners here.

Here’s who else could take home an Emmy tonight:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

MJ Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

O.T. Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

OUTSTANDING COMEDY Series

Black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

The Flight Attendant (HBO)

Hacks (HBO)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

LIMITED or Anthology SERIES

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED or anthology SERIES OR MOVIE

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED or Anthology SERIES OR MOVIE

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE