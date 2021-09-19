Surface Pro 8 leaks with 120Hz display and Thunderbolt support

Microsoft is preparing to launch a new Surface Pro 8 model next week, and a leak appears to have revealed exactly what to expect. Twitter account Shadow_Leak has published a photo of the Surface Pro 8 from what appears to be a retail listing. The account claims the Surface Pro 8 will ship with a new 13-inch 120Hz display with narrow bezels and two Thunderbolt ports.

The Verge reported last week that the Surface Pro 8 would ship without USB-A ports, in favor of USB-C and Thunderbolt. We also reported that Microsoft has been testing 120Hz displays for the Surface Pro lineup. The leaked image and specs line up with what we’ve heard from sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Exposure ✅



- Intel's 11th-generation Core processor

- 13" 120Hz High Refresh Rate Narrow Border Screen

- Windows 11

- Dual Thunderbolt Interfaces

- Replaceable SSD Hard Drives#Microsoft #Surface #SurfacePro8 pic.twitter.com/ITFftYG4dg — Sam (@Shadow_Leak) September 19, 2021

The leak also reveals Microsoft is moving to removable SSDs on the Surface Pro 8. That matches the Surface Laptop 4, Surface Pro X, and the business-only Surface Pro 7 plus and will make it easier for businesses to swap out drives.

Microsoft is holding a Surface hardware event on September 22nd, where we’re expecting the company to announce the Surface Pro 8, a Surface Go 3, a newly designed Surface Book 4, an updated Surface Pro X, and the successor to the Android-powered Surface Duo. Stay tuned to The Verge for all the Surface news on September 22nd, from 11AM ET / 8AM PT onwards.