Moonfall is a disaster movie about the Moon falling

You pretty much always know what to expect from a Roland Emmerich movie: namely, that a good chunk of the planet is going to be destroyed. The director of films like 2012 and The Day After Tomorrow is now taking that to its logical extreme with Moonfall, a movie about the Moon... falling.

According to the synopsis, the movie is set when “a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it.” It stars Halle Berry as a NASA exec who seems to know how to stop it, but the only people who believe her are a former astronaut (Patrick Wilson) and a conspiracy theorist (John Bradley). “These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is,” the description reads.

Really, Moonfall sounds like what would happen if you mashed a Hollywood disaster movie with Destiny lore — which is to say, it sounds like a lot of fun. It’s expected to come to theaters on February 4th, 2022.