Hisense’s new promo will let you test drive some of its best TVs for 100 days

Buying a TV can be a big decision, but Hisense’s latest promotion wants to help; starting today the company is offering what it calls its “100 Day Guarantee,” which will let you buy a Hisense TV, try it out for 100 days in the comfort of your own living room, and then, if you don’t like it, you can send it back for a full refund.

A number of Hisense’s latest models are included in the offer, including the U6G, U7G, and U8G. But more surprisingly, even the 75-inch, U800GR 8K (which costs $2,699.99) and the company’s high-end 100-inch and 120-inch L9G laser TV projection setups (which cost $5,500 and $6,000, respectively) are eligible — meaning that if you’re willing to lay out the cost, you can test drive the fanciest TVs that Hisense sells.

There are, of course, some caveats. You’ll have to purchase the TV from Hisense’s approved list (which includes Amazon, Best Buy, PC Richard, and Walmart.com) between September 9th through October 31st. You’ll have to pay the full price of the TV upfront, with the refund coming once Hisense has received the TV back. You’ll also have to register your TV on Hisense’s promotional website as part of the program within 14 days of getting it, or else you won’t be able to return it.

Once you’ve done all that, if you want to go through with returning the TV (which Hisense presumably is hoping you won’t), you’ll have to go back to that same promotional website and submit a return request. As part of that request, you’ll have to send in your receipt for the TV, along with pictures that prove that you haven’t wrecked it during your 100-day trial period.

Hisense’s terms and conditions states, “Undamaged and not permanently marked (subject to reasonable wear and tear to be expected from one-hundred (100) days use of the Qualifying Product for its intended purpose and where such wear and tear does not materially affect the resale value).” You’ll also need to send it back with its original accessories, although Hisense will send over a box to help make sending it back easier.

After you’ve done all that, Hisense will confirm your claim and send over a prepaid shipping label, at which point you’ll have 21 days to send it back. Once it gets the TV back, it’ll issue a refund through either prepaid Visa debit cards or a PayPal transfer. As for the returned TVs, Hisense promises that they’ll all be “either recycled or refurbished.”

Update September 20th, 11:20am: Hisense says that it’ll provide return shipping materials for TVs sent back through its 100 day promotion, so customers won’t need to hang on to the original box.