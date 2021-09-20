Roku’s latest update is making free live TV even easier to stream

Roku is making finding stuff to watch more of a breeze by expanding voice command support and making it easier to watch free live TV.

With the Roku OS 10.5 update, Roku users will be able to access the live TV guide — which now boasts more than 200 channels to stream for free — faster by pinning it to their home screens alongside their other apps and channels. After updating, users just need to search for “Live TV on The Roku Channel” and will be able to install it as they would any other app or streaming service.

Additionally, for those who navigate the Roku experience using voice commands, Roku says its voice command support extends to “nearly any channel” in search. That includes Spotify and Netflix as well, two previously notable exceptions that are now supported. Plus, a new music and podcast row in search should make navigation a little easier as well. With the update, Roku is partnering with Spotify for the launch of the new search integration.

And lastly, Roku users may have noticed its mobile app recently got a bit of a facelift. In mid-August, the company began rolling out new save list and home tab features. Users will find the latter to the left of the Roku Channel tab on the bottom panel. The save list, meanwhile, can be found from both the home and remote tabs on mobile, and Roku users can bookmark anything they might be interested in watching in the future by clicking on the title and selecting “add to save list.”

Roku OS 10.5 will begin arriving on Roku devices in the coming weeks.