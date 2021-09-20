Nvidia releases Windows 11 driver with DLSS support for more than 100 games

Nvidia is releasing a new display driver today that adds DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) support to 28 games, and is now certified for both Windows 10 and Windows 11. The 28 additional DLSS games brings the total of games to more than 100, an important milestone for Nvidia’s AI-based temporal upscaling. DLSS upscale games from a lower resolution to provide smoother frame rates without a noticeable compromise in image quality.

Most of the new DLSS additions come courtesy of the Unreal Engine 4 DLSS plugin that’s making it easier for developers to integrate DLSS into their games. Alan Wake Remastered will ship with DLSS support next month, and Nvidia is promising an up to 2X performance boost at 4K. Every GeForce RTX GPU can get over 60fps at max settings in 4K with DLSS enabled, and it means cards like the RTX 2080 Ti jump from an average of 70fps to 120fps, according to Nvidia.

Industria, releasing on September 30th, will also include DLSS support, alongside support for a new Nvidia DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) AI-based anti-aliasing mode on Elder Scrolls Online test servers. DLAA is designed “for users who have spare GPU headroom and want higher levels of image quality,” according to Nvidia. It works similarly to DLSS, but instead of boosting performance it boosts image quality instead.

Today’s Nvidia driver also includes Windows 11 support, with optimizations for Alan Wake Remastered, Deathloop, Diablo II: Resurrected, Far Cry 6, Hot Wheels Unleashed, Industria, New World, and World War Z: Aftermath.

You can download Nvidia’s latest driver (472.12) for both Windows 10 and Windows 11 over at Nvidia’s website.

Update, September 20th 9:20AM ET: Article updated with new details on Nvidia’s DLAA technology.