Surface Duo 2 passes through the FCC with 5G, NFC, and wireless charging support

Microsoft is expected to announce its new Surface Duo 2 handset at a special Surface hardware event on Wednesday September 22nd. While rumors have so far pointed towards a triple-camera system, the device appears to have passed through FCC certification with 5G, NFC, and wireless charging support.

Windows Central reports that the dual-screen Android device has been spotted in FCC documents published last week. The documents mention “Wireless Power Transfer,” but it’s not entirely clear whether the Qi standard will be supported for wireless charging here. Windows Central speculates that the Surface Duo 2 may include support for inductive charging for the Surface Pen instead.

The FCC documents also confirm 5G and NFC support, both of which were missing from the original Surface Duo. There’s also a mention of ultra-wideband (UWB) support, which could mean the Surface Duo 2 will connect to accessories that support the standard.

There are no hints at the new triple-camera system that we’re expecting to see on the Surface Duo 2, though. This new camera system is expected to add a camera bump to the rear of the device, as seen in the leaked photos earlier this year. The Surface Duo 2 should also ship with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 processor, and include some other minor changes like moving the fingerprint reader into the power button and centering the USB-C port along the bottom on the right-hand side.

Microsoft’s Surface event will kick off at 11AM ET / 8AM PT on September 22nd. We’re also expecting a Surface Pro 8 with a 120Hz display and Thunderbolt support, a newly designed Surface Book 4, a Surface Go 3, and an update to the Surface Pro X. We’ll be covering all the announcements live, so stay tuned to The Verge for all the latest Surface news.