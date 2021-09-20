Amazon leaks new Kindle Paperwhite with larger 6.8-inch display

A new generation of Kindle devices appears to have leaked via a since-removed comparison chart on Amazon Canada, GoodEReader reports. Two new devices are shown in the chart, a CA$149.99 (around $117) Kindle Paperwhite, and a CA$209.99 (around $164) Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. Both feature a larger 6.8-inch E ink display compared to the current 6-inch Paperwhite, but only the more expensive model has the new wireless charging, alongside more storage and lights that adjust based on the brightness of the environment.

The basic Kindle Paperwhite appears to include 8GB of storage, while the Signature Edition has 32GB, the same as the two storage options available for the current Paperwhite. The 300ppi resolution is also unchanged. However, the amount of LEDs for the device’s front-light has increased from five with the current Paperwhite to 17, and their color temperature should also be adjustable like the current Kindle Oasis. The screens on both devices will be flush with the bezel, and they also have an IPX8 waterproof rating, same as the current Paperwhite. Wi-Fi connectivity is included, but there’s no mention of cellular models.

With a much improved front light

While the new Kindle Paperwhites have inherited some features from the Oasis, there’ll still be some exclusive features left for Amazon’s premium e-reader. These include its ergonomic design, auto-rotating page orientation, and physical page-turn buttons, according to the comparison table.

Unfortunately, there’s no mention of which USB connector type the new Kindles will use, so it’s unclear if Amazon finally intends to upgrade them to USB-C after having stuck with Micro USB for an embarrassingly long time. Even Amazon’s premium Kindle Oasis continues to use the outdated USB connector.

News of the two models follows the arrival of a new Kindle interface last week, which was released as an update for basically every Kindle produced since 2015. The new layout adds a navigation bar that makes it easier to jump between the device’s Home screen, library, and in-progress book. Presumably this new interface will come preloaded on the new Kindles upon release.

It’s unclear when Amazon might officially announce the new e-readers. It typically holds a fall hardware event at the end of September, so we might not be too far away.