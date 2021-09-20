The iPhone 13 isn’t even here yet, but speculation about Apple’s future phones never slows down. While some rumors about Apple’s event last week didn’t pan out, certain leaks were right on, including analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s information about a smaller notch and high refresh rate screens.

Now Kuo reports (via 9to5Mac and MacRumors) that plans for next year’s iPhones point to high-end Pro and Pro Max models that ditch the notch entirely in favor of hole-punch front cameras, with 48MP wide cameras on the back. However, Kuo expects that in-screen fingerprint scanning for Touch ID is off until 2023, despite his earlier reporting that it could happen as soon as this year.

A possible foldable iPhone is even further off, slipping from its previous projection of 2023 to 2024 at the earliest. More immediately, Kuo reiterates expectations of a 5G-equipped iPhone SE next spring and a larger non-Pro version of the iPhone 14 that offers the 6.7-inch frame without the extra Pro features and price bump.