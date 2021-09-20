Amazon’s big fall hardware event is set for September 28th

Amazon has officially announced the date for its big fall hardware event: it’ll take place on Tuesday, September 28th at 12PM ET / 9AM PT. As always, Amazon isn’t giving any details on what to expect — the invite sent to The Verge only says that they’ll be “news about our latest Amazon devices, features, and services.”

In previous years, though, Amazon has announced new Echo speakers, updates to Alexa’s software, new Eero routers, updated Ring cameras, and more. Amazon also tends to announce its more unique and experimental products at its fall event: previous years have send the announcement of the Echo Loop ring, the Echo Frames glasses, and the Ring drone (which has yet to make a re-appearance since its initial debut last year.) We may have gotten an early look at Ring’s dash cam as well, when images leaked out this June.

The event is invite only, so don’t expect a public livestream, but The Verge will be covering all the news as soon as it happens on September 28th.