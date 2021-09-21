Netflix launches free, first-of-its-kind Android mobile plan in Kenya

Netflix is launching a new free Android mobile plan in Kenya that will allow users to watch a limited selection of its catalog, including full seasons of select shows.

Netflix announced that beginning this week, the new ad-free Netflix mobile plan for Android gives users the option to sign up without having to enter any payment information (though they’ll need to verify that they’re 18 or older and will still need to submit an email address to create a login).

Netflix hopes users will upgrade to a paid subscription

A Netflix spokesperson confirmed to The Verge that it’s the first time the streamer has offered a free tier. Roughly a quarter of its library will be included in the free plan, and users on this tier will be able to watch entire seasons of shows. Netflix said it hopes that users who enjoy using the service will eventually upgrade to one of its paid subscriptions, which support streaming from TVs and laptops as well.

Netflix has experimented with free-to-stream content before in an attempt to woo new subscribers. It previously made some of its content available on YouTube, for example, and the company experimented with a free-to-watch portal with a small selection of titles after it permanently axed its free trial period in the US. HBO Max, which also killed its free trial ahead of Wonder Woman 1984’s day-and-date release on the service, has similarly experimented with offering limited episodes for free to boost its subscriber numbers.

Netflix’s free Android plan for users in Kenya launched Monday and will continue rolling out over the coming weeks.