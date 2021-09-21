As lawsuits pile up, Activision Blizzard loses its chief legal officer

Another high-level Activision Blizzard employee has left the company. Claire Hart, Blizzard’s chief legal officer, announced in a LinkedIn post that her last day was Friday, September 17th.

“The past three years have been full of unexpected twists and turns, but I feel honored to have worked with and met so many great people at Blizzard and across the Activision Blizzard businesses,” Hunt said.

Those “unexpected twists and turns” might be an allusion to the series of legal troubles Activision Blizzard faces due to allegations of harassment, abuse, and discrimination. To date, Activision Blizzard is facing suits from:

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing for enabling a “culture of harassment.”

Its own investors for essentially failing to accurately disclose knowledge of these harassment and discrimination problems to investors.

The CODE-CWA for unfair labor practices involving intimidating employees.

And Activision Blizzard is under investigation by the EEOC and the SEC — all within the last four months.

Hunt’s departure is the latest in a string of high-profile employees leaving amidst the company’s ever-growing legal issues.

Blizzard president J. Allen Brack and head of global human resources Jesse Meschuk left in early August. Three top game designers who worked on such titles as Diablo 4, World of Warcraft, and Overwatch also left Blizzard in August. (Blizzard did not confirm if they were fired or left voluntarily.)

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said in a press release that the company is cooperating with all these investigations and that “there is absolutely no place anywhere in our company for discrimination, harassment, or unequal treatment of any kind.”