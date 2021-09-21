Paramount Plus announces new streaming bundle with Showtime included

Paramount Plus announced today that it’s launching a new streaming bundle for both its ad-supported and premium tiers that include Showtime.

Paramount Plus offers two subscription options: a pared-down essential plan with limited ads for $5 per month and an ad-free premium plan for $10 per month. ViacomCBS’s Showtime is offering the bundle at special introductory pricing of $10 per month and $13 per month, respectively.

Like other services similarly looking to lure subscribers by offering, for example, limited free-to-stream content or slashed promotional pricing, Paramount Plus hopes the package will help it win new customers. Tom Ryan, president and CEO of ViacomCBS streaming, said the company expects the “competitively priced bundle to only further expand the reach of both services.”

It is, to be clear, a pretty good deal — at least at the bundle’s promotional pricing. Showtime’s own ad-free streaming service costs $11 a month after a 30-day trial period. It’s unclear how much the bundle will cost after the introductory fees, though. A spokesperson said post-promo would be announced at a later date.

In any event, if you do happen to be paying for Paramount Plus and are looking to swipe Showtime at a pretty steep discount, now’s your chance.