Brydge updates wireless keyboard for the new Surface Pro 8

Brydge, the accessories manufacturer best known for its lineup of excellent iPad keyboards, has announced a wireless keyboard for Microsoft’s newly announced Surface Pro 8, as well as a new Thunderbolt 4 dock.

The Brydge SP Plus keyboard has similar specs to the company’s existing Surface keyboards but with a design tailored towards Microsoft’s redesigned tablet. The keyboard features up to six months of battery life, backlighting, connects via Bluetooth 5.0, and has a trackpad measuring 4 x 2.2 inches in size.

The advantage of using Brydge’s keyboard over Microsoft’s first-party version is that you’re left with a computer that has a much more traditional laptop form factor, which a lot of people find easier to use in portable situations. In contrast, Microsoft’s official keyboard has typically worked best on flat surfaces like desks.

Alongside the keyboard, Brydge is also announcing a new Thunderbolt 4 dock called the Stone Pro TB4. It supports up to two 4K/60Hz or one 8K/30Hz displays and has four Thunderbolt 4 ports, including one capable of supplying up to 90W of power. Alongside it, there are four USB Type-A ports, gigabit Ethernet, and an SD card slot.

The Brydge SP Plus will start shipping the week of October 4th and is available to preorder today. Meanwhile, the new Stone Pro TB4 dock will ship in November. We’ve followed up with Brydge for pricing on the two accessories.

