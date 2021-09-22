 clock menu more-arrow no yes

HP’s new 11-inch tablet has a flipping webcam

And can be orientated vertically or horizontally

By Jon Porter
HP’s 11-inch tablet also includes stylus support.
Image: HP

HP has announced a new 11-inch tablet that appears to be a more or less direct competitor to Microsoft’s Surface Go, with a couple of interesting tricks. For starters, its 13-megapixel rear facing camera can flip around the short edge of the display to work as a webcam, which HP claims is a first for a tablet, and also makes it the highest resolution front-facing camera to boot.

It’s also able to work with its keyboard accessory in either portrait or landscape modes: Handy, since in landscape mode its webcam is on the wrong edge of its 2160 x 1440 IPS display. As well as the keyboard, the tablet also works with HP’s Tilt Pen, and there’s a USB-C port for plugging in more accessories as well as charging, alongside a microSD card slot and a fingerprint reader built into its power button.

The 13-megapixel sensor works as either a webcam or a rear-facing camera.
Image: HP
The tablet in portrait mode.
Image: HP

Internally, the tablet is available with an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of NVMe storage. Its modest specs mean that it’s running Windows 11’s lightweight S mode.

HP plans to eventually sell the tablet both with and without the keyboard when it goes on sale in December. It’ll start at $499 alone, or $599 with the keyboard.

