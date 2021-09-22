Tim Cook says employees who leak memos do not belong at Apple, according to leaked memo

Tim Cook sent an email to Apple employees Tuesday evening about an all-hands meeting that leaked to The Verge last week. He said the company is doing “everything in our power to identify those who leaked” and noted that “people who leak confidential information do not belong” at Apple.

On September 17th, Tim Cook announced during an internal company-wide meeting that Apple would be requiring frequent testing for unvaccinated employees — but was stopping short of a vaccine mandate. He also said that he was “looking forward to moving forward” after the Epic v. Apple antitrust case. Shortly after the meeting, both pieces of news leaked to The Verge.

Now, Cook is tying the news to product leaks — which the company has historically gone to great lengths to track down.

Read the full transcription of Cook’s email: