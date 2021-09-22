The PS5 and Xbox Series X will be available in store at Best Buy tomorrow

For the most part, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have been sold exclusively online since their launch in late 2020, but that’s changing, at least a little bit, starting tomorrow. Best Buy will stock the next-gen consoles — specifically, the disc-based PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, and Xbox Series X — in several of its US stores, and getting one will be similar to the process the retailer uses for selling graphics cards in person. You’ll need to show up early and form a queue, then, at 7:30AM local time, Best Buy employees will hand out one ticket per customer for as many consoles as each store has in stock.

Check Best Buy’s list of participating retailers to see if you should consider lining up early. Once you’re in the queue, you’ll be able to tell the folks at Best Buy which console you want to buy, and you’ll get a ticket for that specific console. Note that it’s one ticket per customer, and you’ll only be able to walk out with one console.

Regardless of whether this kicks off more in-store opportunities to pick up a console or if it’s just one of the few chances you’ll have this year, this could be your moment to finally get one.