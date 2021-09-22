Twitter says it will fix disappearing tweets issue

Twitter is planning to make some changes that could prevent tweets from disappearing while you are reading them, the company said on its support account Wednesday.

Here’s what you might have run into. If you were looking at a tweet on your timeline, and at the same time someone else you follow replied to it, or the original tweeter threaded it, the app would suddenly refresh, while the tweet disappeared from view. That’s obviously not ideal, so Twitter plans to make changes over the next two months to fix the problem.

The background: a Tweet would move up the timeline as replies were added to the ongoing convo. Since some convos can evolve quickly, this made it so you didn't see the same Tweet repeated in the TL.



Our changes will keep your TL fresh and keep Tweets from disappearing mid-read. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 22, 2021

In a tweet replying to a user, Twitter put what it’s trying to fix more simply: “We want you to be able to stop and read a Tweet without it disappearing from view.”

The two-month timeline means that a fix won’t be in place immediately, though, so you might still run into the issue before Twitter makes the necessary changes. And while it’s not clear exactly what changes Twitter plans to make, the fixes could be welcome for people who have been affected by the disappearing tweets.