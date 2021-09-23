The Halo-themed Xbox Series X and PS5 are now available through Walmart

Walmart is hosting a big console restock event today, September 23rd, at 12PM ET / 9AM PT. It’s going to have the PS5 consoles, along with the standard Xbox Series X and the limited edition Halo Infinite-themed Series X.

In case you’re after that Halo-themed console, try your luck at getting one through this link. Spec-wise, it’s no different than the standard model, but it has a more alluring design, both on the console and the included wireless controller. Two things to note: it’s $549.99, costing $50 more than the regular Series X. Another thing is that you won’t receive this until the game launches on November 15th.

Or, you can try to get the $499.99 Xbox Series X console, which has a Blu-ray disc drive, around 800GB of useable (but expandable) storage, and includes a wireless controller.

For people who are eager to get a PlayStation 5, Walmart has both editions of the console available today. You’ll be able to get the $499.99 version that has a built-in Blu-ray disc drive and a DualSense controller. It’s also going to sell the digital version that lacks a disc drive for $399.99. Both consoles have around 660GB of useable storage, but they’re expandable via their NVMe M.2 slot. If you just plan on playing PS4 games, you can use a cheaper external USB hard drive.

