How the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 stacks up to the Surface Laptop Studio, Go 3, and more

At its recent hardware event, Microsoft refreshed almost its entire lineup of Surface products (sorry, Surface Book, but you’re sitting this one out). The company showed off the new Surface Pro 8, the Go 3, and it capped off the proceedings with details about its interesting and transforming Surface Laptop Studio. There was more at the event, like the Wi-Fi version of the Pro X, as well as the Surface Duo 2 folding phone. Here are all of the biggest announcements if you wanted to see them in one place.

If you’re trying to figure out which of these new Windows 11-equipped machines you should buy, knowing their specs might help you make a decision. But given that they’re different sizes and marketed to different kinds of people, professions, and hobbies, this isn’t exactly a level playing field. And we won’t know exactly how they perform until we review, which will likely happen sometime in October. To give you a little more context, we’ve added the Surface Laptop 4 into the table below since it’s a relatively new model.

Until then, here are all of the specs that matter:

Microsoft Surface (2021) specs compared Compare Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Microsoft Surface Pro X Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (13.5-inch) Microsoft Surface Go 3 Compare Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Microsoft Surface Pro X Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (13.5-inch) Microsoft Surface Go 3 Starting price $1,599 $1,099 (not including accessories) $899 (not including accessories) $999 $399 (not including accessories) Dimensions 18.94 x 228 x 323mm 9.3 x 208 x 287mm (Type Cover adds about 5mm in thickness) 7.3 x 208 x 287mm (Type Cover adds about 5mm in thickness) 14.5 x 223 x 308mm 8.3 x 175 x 245mm (Type Cover adds about 5mm in thickness) Weight 3.83 pounds (i7 model weighs 4 pounds) 1.96 pounds (Type Cover adds 280g) 1.7 pounds (Type Cover adds 280g) 2.79 pounds 1.2 pounds (Type Cover adds 245g) Screen options 14.4-inch 2400 x 1600 display 13-inch 2880 x 1920, 267ppi 13-inch 2880 x 1920 display, 267ppi 13.5-inch 2256 x 1504 display, 201ppi 10.5-inch 1920 x 1280, 220ppi Screen refresh rate 120Hz 120Hz 60Hz 60Hz 60Hz Storage 256GB removeable SSD (supports up to 2TB) 128GB removeable SSD (supports up to 1TB) 128GB removeable SSD (supports up to 512GB) 256GB removeable SSD (supports up to 1TB) 64GB eMMC drive (supports up to 128GB SSD) Memory 16GB LPDDR4x RAM (supports up to 32GB) 8GB LPDDR4x RAM (supports up to 32GB) 8GB LPDDR4x RAM (supports up to 16GB) 8GB LPDDR4x RAM (supports up to 32GB) 4GB LPDDR3 RAM (supports up to 8GB) Processor Intel Core i5-11300H, quad-core (supports up to Intel Core i7-11370H quad-core CPU) Intel Core i5-1135G7, quad-core (supports up to Intel's Core i7-1185G7 quad-core CPU) Microsoft SQ1 or SQ2 ARM-based CPU (based on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx and 8cx Gen 2, respectively) Intel Core i5-1135G7, quad-core (supports up to Intel's Core i7-1185G7 quad-core CPU, or AMD Ryzen 5 4680U hexa-core CPU) Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y, dual-core (supports up to Intel Core i3-10100Y quad-core CPU) Processor wattage 35W for both Intel CPUs 28W for both Intel CPUs Not disclosed 28W for both Intel CPUs, 15W for AMD CPU 5W for both the 6500Y and 10100Y Graphics Base model utilizes Intel Iris Xe, but the i7 model uses Nvidia's RTX 3050 Ti 4GB graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics Adreno 685 or 690, depending on CPU Intel Iris Xe graphics for Intel CPUs, AMD Radeon Graphics for AMD CPU Intel UHD Graphics 615 USB-C ports Two Thunderbolt 4 ports Two Thunderbolt 4 ports Two USB-C ports One USB-C port One USB-C port USB Type A ports on device None None None One USB-A port None Other ports Surface Connect port Surface Connect and Surface Type Cover port Surface Connect and Surface Type Cover port (LTE model has a nano SIM tray) Surface Connect port Surface Connect and Surface Type Cover port (LTE model has a nano SIM tray) microSD card reader No No No No Yes Ethernet port No No No No No Headphone port Yes Yes No Yes Yes Battery 58Wh 51.5Wh 51.5Wh 47.4Wh 28Wh Battery life claims Up to 19 hours in i5 model, up to 18 with i7 Up to 16 hours Up to 15 hours Up to 19 hours with AMD CPU, up to 17 with Intel CPU Up to 11 hours Power adapter 60W with 5W USB-A charging port for i5 model, 95W with 7W USB-A charging port for i7 model 60W with 5W USB-A charging port 60W with a 5W USB-A charging port 65W with a 5W USB-A charging port 24W Front webcam Windows Hello 1080p webcam Windows Hello 5MP 1080p webcam Windows Hello 5MP 1080p webcam Windows Hello 720p webcam Windows Hello 5MP 1080p webcam Rear webcam N/A 10MP 1080p and 4K autofocus camera 10MP 1080p and 4K autofocus camera N/A 8MP 1080p autofocus camera Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 5 Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.1 5.1 5 5 5 Connectivity Wi-Fi only Wi-Fi, with an LTE (SIM, eSIM) option available for enterprise Wi-Fi, with the option of upgrading to get LTE Wi-Fi only Wi-Fi, with the option of upgrading to get LTE

