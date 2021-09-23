Nintendo Switch Online is getting an ‘expansion pack’ with N64 and Genesis games

Nintendo is adding a new membership tier to Nintendo Switch Online that lets you play Nintendo 64 games and Sega Genesis games. The new tier, called Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, will be officially released in late October.
Nintendo didn’t share pricing, and promised it will share more news ahead of the official launch date. But the company did share the games you’ll be able to play when it launches, which include some of the biggest hits across both of the classic consoles.
Here’s the launch lineup of N64 games:
- Super Mario 64
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Mario Kart 64
- Star Fox 64
- Sin and Punishment
- Dr. Mario 64
- Mario Tennis 64
- WinBack
- Yoshi’s Story
Here are the N64 games coming in the future:
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Pokémon Snap
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
- Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
- Mario Golf
- Paper Mario
- F-Zero X
And here’s the launch lineup of SEGA Genesis games:
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Streets of Rage 2
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Contra: Hard Corps
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Golden Axe
- Gunstar Heroes
- M.U.S.H.A.
- Phantasy Star IV
- Ristar
- Shining Force
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
- Strider
Nintendo is also releasing Switch versions of the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis controllers, like it did with the NES and SNES controllers. In a move the Notorious B.I.G. could never have pictured, each will be available for $49.99 for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.
