Nintendo Switch Online is getting an ‘expansion pack’ with N64 and Genesis games

Nintendo is adding a new membership tier to Nintendo Switch Online that lets you play Nintendo 64 games and Sega Genesis games. The new tier, called Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, will be officially released in late October.

Nintendo didn’t share pricing, and promised it will share more news ahead of the official launch date. But the company did share the games you’ll be able to play when it launches, which include some of the biggest hits across both of the classic consoles.

Here’s the launch lineup of N64 games:

Super Mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Mario Kart 64

Star Fox 64

Sin and Punishment

Dr. Mario 64

Mario Tennis 64

WinBack

Yoshi’s Story

Here are the N64 games coming in the future:

Banjo-Kazooie

Pokémon Snap

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

Mario Golf

Paper Mario

F-Zero X

And here’s the launch lineup of SEGA Genesis games:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Contra: Hard Corps

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

M.U.S.H.A.

Phantasy Star IV

Ristar

Shining Force

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Strider

Nintendo is also releasing Switch versions of the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis controllers, like it did with the NES and SNES controllers. In a move the Notorious B.I.G. could never have pictured, each will be available for $49.99 for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

Relive the glory days with authentic Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis wireless controllers. Both will be available for purchase for $49.99 each to any #NintendoSwitchOnline members. Stay tuned for more information to come. pic.twitter.com/MENafDLLRs — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 23, 2021

Update September 23rd, 7:00PM ET: Added full list of launch and upcoming games.