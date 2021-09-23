Here’s how to watch the latest Nintendo Direct

Nintendo is hosting one of its Direct streams later today, September 23rd, where it will showcase Switch games launching this winter. Though, that doesn’t mean there won’t be some news on games coming out later in 2022. There’s also a possibility that Nintendo might show off the mysterious device that recently popped up in FCC filings. We think it’s a controller, but given that the company makes so many strange devices, ranging from the Ring Fit Adventure exercise ring to Labo and modern Game & Watch handhelds, who’s to say what’s in store?

Parts of the presentation will likely be focused on what’s coming in the immediate future, which for Nintendo includes its new Switch console that has an OLED screen, along with Metroid Dread. Both launch on October 8th, 2021.

As usual, we’re going to give you the details to help you tune into the latest Nintendo Direct when it’s live.

When is the next Nintendo Direct?

It’s happening later today, September 23rd, starting at 6PM ET / 3PM PT. Nintendo says that the presentation will last for “roughly 40 minutes.”

Where can I watch the Nintendo Direct?

You can check out the Direct on YouTube and Twitch.