Nintendo Direct: the biggest announcements and trailers

In preparation for the busy holiday season, the latest Nintendo Direct was filled with what fans can expect on the Switch in the near future. We already knew about some of the big titles — including new Metroid and Mario Party games — but there were a handful of surprises, including a new Kirby game, an expansion of Switch Online, and a star-studded cast for the Super Mario animated movie. If you missed the event, here’s all the big news.

It’s been a long time since we’ve heard about the Super Mario movie, which is being made in collaboration with Minions studio Illumination, but Nintendo had a lot to say about it. The film will be out on December 21st, 2022, and will feature quite the cast, including Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Jack Black as Bowser.

As expected, both Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games are coming to the Switch Online subscription service. The twist is that it’s part of an “expansion pack” which sounds like a premium tier for the service. Nintendo hasn’t announced pricing, but promises that details are coming soon.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a big update in November

It’s been quiet in the cozy world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but Nintendo just announced a major update for the Switch game that could breath some new life into the virtual world. The update won’t be here until November, and Nintendo says it will reveal more details in October — though it looks like we’re finally getting the long-awaited cafe.

The next Kirby title is called Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and it transports the pink cutie to a post-apocalyptic world for some 3D action. It’s coming to the Switch next spring.

We got a nice, long look at Bayonetta 3, with a nearly four minute long trailer full of action. The bad news is the game won’t be coming out until 2022.

Monster Hunter Rise is getting an expansion

The Switch-exclusive action RPG Monster Hunter Rise is getting what’s described as a major expansion this year, which will include, naturally, new monsters as well as new story elements. The expansion is called Sunbreak, and it’s launching next summer as paid DLC.

Who needs the fancy remake when you can play the original Knights of the Old Republic on the Switch? The game is already available... pretty much everywhere else, but Nintendo’s tablet should be a good home for the classic Star Wars RPG when it launches in November.

The minds behind Nier are making a card game

Nier masterminds Yoko Taro and Yosuke Saito are tackling something very different for their next project. It’s a card-based role-playing game with the slightly unwieldy name Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, and it’s coming to the Switch on October 28th.

Square Enix is making its take on Mario Kart

Square Enix, the company behind Final Fantasy, announced Chocobo GP, which looks a lot like Mario Kart, except with iconic characters from the FF universe and twists like magical spells. It’s due out next year.