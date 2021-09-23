If audio is missing from your Instagram Stories, a fix is on the way

Following the release of Apple’s iOS 15 update, some users have reported strange behavior on Instagram — when an iPhone’s ringer switch is set to silent mode, stories play without audio. Currently, you can even silence a video while it’s still playing by flipping the switch, even though the switch shouldn’t mute the rest of an iPhone’s sounds.

Silent videos might sound like a blessing for friends who love to put every new song Spotify suggests to them in their Instagram Story, but that’s not exactly how the switch is supposed to work. Silent mode is primarily meant to control system sounds like ringtones and text tones, not the audio you hear inside apps.

Facebook is working on a fix

I was able to recreate the behavior on my own iPhone running iOS 15. For some users, the issue popped up even earlier during the public beta of Apple’s software update. It’s not clear if this issue is impacting other users running older versions of iOS, and Facebook didn’t confirm if the issue was specifically related to iOS 15. The company did provide the following statement promising a fix, however:

We’re aware that some people are having trouble hearing their audio in Instagram Stories. We’re working to fix this issue as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience.

The Verge has reached out for more information about the issue and to see if the company can share a timeline for when the fix could arrive. In the meantime, try and enjoy the peace and quiet.