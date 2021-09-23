Bayonetta 3 finally has a new trailer

Let’s go boys! At long last, there is finally a new Bayonetta 3 trailer. Revealed during a primetime Nintendo Direct showcase, the new Bayonetta 3 trailer puts an end to four years of near radio silence on Platinum Games’ leggy, fashionable, witch.

Bayonetta first debuted back in 2009 as a sexy, raunchy beat ‘em up to rival Capcom’s Devil May Cry. In 2012, Platinum Games announced the sequel, Bayonetta 2, would release exclusively on Nintendo’s Wii U.

We got an initial glimpse of Bayonetta 3 way back during 2017’s Game Awards. The clip was little more than a 50-second teaser featuring a wounded Bayonetta and a fractured logo. In the years since a dearth of updates sparked rampant speculation about the game’s status. On several occasions, Bayonetta 3 director Hideki Kamiya urged patience and expressed confidence that Platinum would have something to share before the end of 2021.

“I hope we can give an update during the year,” Kamiya said in an interview with Video Games Chronicle.

He also said revealing any news about Bayonetta 3 was ultimately up to the publisher and suggested it might be better if fans “forget” about the game so when the news finally is revealed it’d make for a nice surprise.

When Bayonetta 3 didn’t make an appearance during this year’s E3 and rumors swirled that the game’s development had been troubled or delayed, Nintendo itself stepped in to reassure fans the development was proceeding apace.

It seems all that quiet has finally paid off. Bayonetta 3 launches in 2022.