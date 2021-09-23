The original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is coming to the Switch on November 11th

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic may be getting an exciting new remake for the PlayStation 5 and PC sometime in the future, but for fans looking to revisit the original, the classic RPG is making its way to the Nintendo Switch on November 11th, Nintendo announced today.

The original Knights of the Old Republic was first released for the Xbox in 2003, but it’s since been ported to a variety of other platforms, including PC, macOS, and even iOS and Android phones. It’s also the latest in a series of classic Star Wars games that have made their way to the Switch in recent years, including Star Wars Episode 1: Racer, Star Wars: Republic Commando, and Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic launches on November 11th on the Nintendo Switch.