Chris Pratt is Mario in Nintendo’s animated movie, coming December 21st, 2022

Nintendo and Illumination’s upcoming Mario movie just got a big update during today’s Nintendo Direct presentation: it’ll hit theaters on December 21st, 2022, with Chris Pratt set to voice Mario.

The upcoming film will also feature a ridiculously star-studded cast of voice actors, including Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong. Charles Martinet, who’s voiced Mario in Nintendo’s games for over three decades, will also appear in the film for “surprise cameos.” Also set to appear in the film are Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

Originally announced back in 2018, there’s been little news on the upcoming Mario film until today, beyond the fact that Nintendo was collaborating on it with Illumination, the animation studio behind movies like Despicable Me and Minions, and that Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto was involved as a producer.

Nintendo also announced a few more details on the upcoming film: it’ll be directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, (Teen Titans Go! and Teen Titans Go! To the Movies), with a by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part and Minions: The Rise of Gru.) There’s still no title or basic plot details yet, but with a release day in a little over a year, we’ll likely get more information on the upcoming film in the coming months.

