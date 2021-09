Apple’s rumored MacBook Pros could get higher resolution screens, according to beta leak

The latest macOS Monterey beta contains clues about the resolution of Apple’s rumored 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros, MacRumors reports. The seventh beta of the upcoming operating system contains references to “3456 x 2234 Retina” and “3024 x 1964 Retina,” which are two resolutions not supported in any of Apple’s current Macs.

MacRumors theorizes that the two new resolutions correspond to Apple’s much rumored 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros, which are widely expected to launch this year with new designs and a new Arm-based Apple processor called the M1X. For reference, the current 16-inch MacBook Pro has a resolution of 3072 x 1920, while the current 13-inch MacBook Pro’s display sits at 2560 x 1600. If the new resolutions are accurate, both laptops should see an increase in pixel density as well as screen resolution.

As well as the improved screen resolutions, both laptops are rumored to feature a revived magnetic MagSafe laptop charger and the return of useful ports like an SD card slot and HDMI. The widely disliked OLED Touch Bar is also reportedly on the way out. The new laptops are expected to be announced at an Apple event this year, although an exact date is yet to be made public.