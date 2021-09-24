Vergecast: iPhone 13 reviews and Microsoft’s fall Surface event

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.
Last week on the show, The Vergecast went through all of the announcements at Apple’s fall hardware event. This week on the show, it’s review time! Nilay and Dieter are joined by Verge managing editor Alex Cranz and senior editor Tom Warren to discuss what they learned from spending time with the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro. A bigger battery and a smaller notch: is it worth the upgrade?
The second half of the show is dedicated to another fall hardware event — this time from Microsoft. On Wednesday, we saw a few new devices under the Surface line: the Surface Pro 8, the Surface Laptop Studio, the Surface Duo 2, and a few other upgrades. The crew discusses everything announced at the event, as well as a hands-on demo of the devices that Dieter was able to experience.
There’s a whole lot more packed into the show — like an EU proposal to mandate USB-C on all devices — so listen here or in your preferred podcast player for the full discussion.
Further reading:
- iPhone 13 review: yep, bigger batteries are better
- iPhone 13 Pro review: a better display, the best camera, and incredible battery life
- iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 review: foundational fixes
- iOS 15 is here, but we’re still waiting on a few new features
- Apple updates macOS Safari with a new look, but you can turn off the big changes
- EU proposes mandatory USB-C on all devices, including iPhones
- Apple won’t let Fortnite back on iOS until the Epic v. Apple verdict is final
- Tim Cook says employees who leak memos do not belong at Apple, according to leaked memo
- Microsoft’s fall Surface event: the 7 biggest announcements
- Microsoft announces Surface Pro 8 with bigger 13-inch 120Hz display and Thunderbolt
- Surface Laptop Studio is Microsoft’s new powerful flagship laptop
- Microsoft’s new Surface Duo 2 has all the features that were missing the first time around
- Microsoft’s new Slim Pen 2 uses haptics to mimic the feeling of using a real pen
- The Surface Pro X gets a Wi-Fi-only version
- The Surface Go 3 gets new Intel processors
- Microsoft’s new mouse has a shell that’s 20 percent recycled ocean plastic
- Surface Adaptive Kit makes Microsoft’s laptops more accessible
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8 hands-on: the one we’ve waited for
- Microsoft Surface Duo 2 hands-on: once more, with cameras
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio hands-on: one weird, powerful computer
- The Surface Laptop Studio isn’t as original as Microsoft would have you believe
- Kids who grew up with search engines could change STEM education forever
