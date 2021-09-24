Vergecast: iPhone 13 reviews and Microsoft’s fall Surface event

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.

Last week on the show, The Vergecast went through all of the announcements at Apple’s fall hardware event. This week on the show, it’s review time! Nilay and Dieter are joined by Verge managing editor Alex Cranz and senior editor Tom Warren to discuss what they learned from spending time with the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro. A bigger battery and a smaller notch: is it worth the upgrade?

The second half of the show is dedicated to another fall hardware event — this time from Microsoft. On Wednesday, we saw a few new devices under the Surface line: the Surface Pro 8, the Surface Laptop Studio, the Surface Duo 2, and a few other upgrades. The crew discusses everything announced at the event, as well as a hands-on demo of the devices that Dieter was able to experience.

There’s a whole lot more packed into the show — like an EU proposal to mandate USB-C on all devices — so listen here or in your preferred podcast player for the full discussion.

