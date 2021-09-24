Elon Musk and Claire “Grimes” Boucher have “semi-separated,” according to the SpaceX founder. Musk told Page Six that the two would continue to co-parent their one-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, but that working in different parts of the country had led to them taking more separate paths.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently, and are on great terms,” Musk told Page Six. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas, and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now, and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

The two started dating in 2018 after an exchange about a thought experiment popular in the tech world known as Roko’s Basilisk, and quickly became one of the more unusual couples in their shared domain of tech-pop-space-travel-AI-and-miscellaneous.

They made their debut together on the red carpet of the Met Gala in 2018, though they arrived separately at this year’s event. The pair had a child together in May last year named X Æ A-Xii, baffling many with the pronunciation of the name (it’s “X Ash A 12,” according to Musk). They worked together when Musk hosted Saturday Night Live in a sketch in which the billionaire tech founder played Wario, and the pop star appeared as Princess Peach.

Grimes has repeatedly defended Musk against criticisms of his work, including the anti-union practices of Tesla (in 2019, a judge found that Musk and other Tesla executives illegally sabotaged employees’ attempts to form a union).