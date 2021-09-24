The iPhone 13 Mini still gets slower MagSafe charging speeds

The iPhone 13 Mini is out Friday, and while it has a number of welcome improvements over the 12 Mini, it shares one limitation with its predecessor: the 13 Mini is still limited to peak power delivery of up 12 watts over MagSafe wireless charging, according to an Apple support document (via MacRumors). That means it, like the 12 Mini, has a lower maximum MagSafe charging speed than the rest of the iPhone 13 lineup, which can all charge at up to 15 watts over MagSafe.

While it might be disappointing to hear that the smallest iPhone can charge slower over MagSafe, it does have improved battery life. Apple says you should get up to 1.5 hours more battery life than you would with the iPhone 12 Mini, so you may not need to charge the 13 Mini as often.

That said, the 13 Mini offers less battery life than the rest of the iPhone 13 models, and it can still run out quickly. Here’s Dieter Bohn’s early impressions, from his review: