The iPhone 13 Mini still gets slower MagSafe charging speeds

The iPhone 13 Mini is out Friday, and while it has a number of welcome improvements over the 12 Mini, it shares one limitation with its predecessor: the 13 Mini is still limited to peak power delivery of up 12 watts over MagSafe wireless charging, according to an Apple support document (via MacRumors). That means it, like the 12 Mini, has a lower maximum MagSafe charging speed than the rest of the iPhone 13 lineup, which can all charge at up to 15 watts over MagSafe.
While it might be disappointing to hear that the smallest iPhone can charge slower over MagSafe, it does have improved battery life. Apple says you should get up to 1.5 hours more battery life than you would with the iPhone 12 Mini, so you may not need to charge the 13 Mini as often.
That said, the 13 Mini offers less battery life than the rest of the iPhone 13 models, and it can still run out quickly. Here’s Dieter Bohn’s early impressions, from his review:
However, I do have an early impression of the iPhone 13 Mini’s battery life. It’s that Apple’s one-and-a-half hour longer claim seems reasonable, but that is faint praise. I used the iPhone 12 Mini a lot over the last year, and what I said when I first reviewed it turned out to be true: if you use this little phone like it’s a big smartphone, you will drain the battery by early afternoon or even lunch.
The iPhone 12 and 13 Minis are meant to be minimalistic both in size and also in how much you use them. If you are constantly using your phone all day, the smaller battery in the Mini isn’t likely to be enough.
Loading comments...