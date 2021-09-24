Netflix queues up a roguelike PC game to go with its action movie Kate

Kate: Collateral Damage isn’t the first gaming tie-in we’ve seen for a Netflix original, but now that it’s seriously entering the space, each title feels a little different. Developed by Ludic Studios, the new game is a “time-attack action roguelike” that relates to the movie Kate, a Netflix movie starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead about an assassin who has 24 hours to find the antidote to a poison that is killing her.

The plot of the movie makes the game’s time attack approach easy to understand as players take over the central character on her quest. As its Steam description reveals, players extend the length of each run by killing enemies to slow down the constantly depleting timer, and earning stimulant syringes that reset it entirely.

The movie’s plot also comes into play through your hostage-turned-companion Ani and its grimy neon-lit atmosphere. Unlike an earlier Ludic Studios game, Akane, Kate: Collateral Damage leans into a 3⁄ 4 view, but comparing their trailers shows why the Brazilian developer was a good match for the content.

Kate: Collateral Damage is scheduled for release via Steam on October 22nd. There’s no pricing listed, but it doesn’t look like this game is tied to your subscription like the ones Netflix is testing on Android. Instead, like the Eden Unearthed App Lab that recently popped up on Oculus VR, this has the feel of a marketing tie-in that could help Kate stand out among a slew of John Wick-like action movies with female leads that have popped up lately. Maybe we’ll find out more during the streamer’s Tudum fan event this weekend.