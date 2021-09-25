How to watch Netflix’s major Tudum event today

Netflix is kicking off a massive fan event today. Tudum — named for the ubiquitous chime that plays before Netflix titles — is a global event that will feature a huge slate of news, trailers, celebrity appearances, and more. It’s essentially the Lollapalooza of Netflix news, and anyone hoping to stay ahead of the streamer’s biggest upcoming announcements will definitely want to tune in.

What is Tudum?

Tudum is a global mega-event — the first of its kind for Netflix. It kicks off Saturday and will feature more than 145 celebrities, 70-plus series, and 28 films over the course of several hours. Expect exclusive clips and news for forthcoming titles like Stranger Things, The Sandman, Tiger King, Cobra Kai, The Witcher, Red Notice starring Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, and more.

Tudum will be available in 29 languages.

What time is Tudum?

The event will kick off at 9AM PT (or 12PM ET for our East Coast readers). The main event will last three hours, but Netflix will also host pre-shows for Korean and Indian films and series, as well as anime programming that will begin at 5AM PT (or 8AM ET).

Where can I watch Tudum?

Great question! Netflix will stream Tudum on its YouTube channels worldwide, as well as on Facebook, Twitch, and Twitter.

Is there a Tudum schedule?

There is! For an hour-by-hour breakdown of what shows will be included in which time slots, please see Netflix’s handy fan guide below.