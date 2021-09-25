The biggest news and trailers from Netflix’s Tudum event

Netflix held its first Tudum event today, a three-hour livestream that featured, well, a lot of stuff. That means more than 70 series and 28 movies, which is more than anyone should have to keep track of. So we’ve curated the biggest announcements and best trailers right here, from a new look at Stranger Things and a whole lot of The Witcher, to premier dates for the likes of new seasons of Tiger King and Bridgerton.

Here’s everything you may have missed.

The next project from Studio Colorido

Ahead of the main Tudum event, Netflix spent some time outlining its anime lineup, and the biggest reveal was the next feature from Studio Colorido, best-known for 2020’s A Whisker Away. The studio’s latest feature is called Drifting Home, and it’s described as a “story about two childhood friends that drift into a mysterious sea alongside an entire housing complex.” It’ll start streaming in 2022.

A fresh look at Red Notice

The event opened with some star power, thanks to a new trailer for the heist movie Red Notice starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson. As expected, it features lots of explosions and smart-ass quips — but it also looks like a lot of fun. The new clip primarily focuses on a three-minute-long fight scene between the star trio, where Gadot comes out on top.

The teases for the fourth season of Stranger Things just keep coming, with the latest showcasing a new locale for the beloved show called the Creel House, along with Dustin doing his best Sherlock Holmes impression. Stranger Things 4 starts streaming sometime in 2022.

The first look at Jeen-yuhs, a doc on Kanye West

Jeen-yuhs (pronounced genius) is an upcoming documentary that follows Kanye West’s career over a span of 20 years. “Filmed over two decades,” the official description reads, “Jeen-yuhs is an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist.” The first clip shows West and Mos Def performing “Two Words” from his seminal album The College Dropout. It’s slated to hit Netflix in 2022.

Breaking News out of #TUDUM!



Sex Education has been renewed for Season 4! pic.twitter.com/8N2WwNLqoG — Netflix (@netflix) September 25, 2021

Sex Education gets a fourth season

Season 3 of the hilarious and heartfelt Sex Education just premiered on Netflix. But if you’ve already binged it all, there’s good news: the streamer confirmed the show will be back for season 4.

A tease of Bridgerton’s second season

Bridgerton is quite possibly Netflix’s biggest hit to date, and the streamer finally showed off a first look at its impending second season, which will include the addition of Sex Education’s Simone Ashley to the cast. It’s a short clip, and it’ll be a little while before you can see the full thing, as season 2 is due to start streaming next year.

It’s been a long time coming, but we finally got a taste of The Sandman, a much-anticipated adaptation of the Neil Gaiman-penned comic. It’s a brief tease, but it looks like it channels the spirit of the comics quite well. The series still doesn’t have a premier date attached.

Arcane is the debut animated series based on League of Legends, and not only did we get a new trailer for the show but also a date: it’ll debut on Netflix on November 6th.

A terrifying trailer for Hellbound

One of the nicer surprises of the event was a trailer for Korean horror series Hellbound, which shows some very buff monsters wreaking havoc on a city street. It’s due to come on November 19th.

Earlier this week Netflix confirmed that the pandemic obsession Tiger King would be returning for a second season. Now we know exactly when — November 17th.

It’s not a trailer, but we do have the opening title sequence for the much-anticipated live-action take on Cowboy Bebop, which is coming to Netflix in November.

A trailer for Army of the Dead’s prequel

The prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead isn’t actually about zombies but instead follows the origin story of safecracker Dieter. It’ll hit Netflix on October 29th.

First look at the conspiracy theory cartoon Inside Job

This show, from former Gravity Falls writer Shion Takeuchi, is described as an “adult animated comedy series about employees of the Deep State who are tasked with keeping conspiracy theories under wraps.” It debuts on October 22nd.

This star-filled film features the likes of Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jonah Hill, as they attempt to save the world from an impending collision with a comet.

A whole lot of The Witcher: season 2 trailers, Blood Origin, and a third season

The show ended with a deluge of Witcher updates. That includes: multiple teasers for season 2 of The Witcher, a behind-the-scenes look at the live-action prequel Blood Origin, and the news that the show will be back for season 3.