Tiger King season 2 premieres November 17th

Tiger King, the hugely popular documentary heavily associated with the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, will premiere on November 17th, Netflix revealed at its Tudum event on Saturday.

Netflix just announced the second season, which it is calling Tiger King 2, on Thursday as part of a short trailer revealing many other true crime shows heading to the streaming service. Netflix is promising that it will have “just as much mayhem and madness” as the first season. While it’s unclear exactly what the second season might be about, Netflix’s Tudum trailer showed a brief clip of Joe Exotic, the main focus of the first season, in prison, so it could focus in part on that.

Tiger King’s first season was a cultural sensation; in a press release, Netflix said that it “attracted 64 million households in the first four weeks after its March 2020 premiere.” By making a season 2, Netflix seems to be attempting to recapture that lightning-in-a-bottle popularity once again.