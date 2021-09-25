Netflix confirms there will be a third season of The Witcher

At its big Tudum event, Netflix confirmed that it will make a third season of The Witcher. No other details were shared, so we don’t know when we might expect it just yet. Netflix also said that it would continue to expand The Witcher with a second anime film and, surprisingly, a series designed for kids and families.

The announcements further expand Netflix’s ever-growing slate of Witcher content. At the event, Netflix also shared new clips from the second season ahead of its December 17th premiere and a behind-the-scenes look at The Witcher: Blood Origin, the upcoming live-action prequel series. The new content joins the first anime spinoff, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, released in August, and the hugely popular first season of The Witcher.

Toss a coin to our growing Witcher universe! We can officially announce The Witcher Season 3, along with a second anime feature film, and a new Kids and Family series set in the world of The Witcher. pic.twitter.com/E032fDAXYx — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) September 25, 2021

The shows might also keep renewed interest in the hit game series, which could have a big moment of its own sometime soon: a next-gen upgrade for The Witcher 3 is in the works, with developer CD Projekt Red targeting a late 2021 release date.