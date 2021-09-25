 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Netflix confirms there will be a third season of The Witcher

And a second anime film and a kids series

By Jay Peters
Geralt in The Witcher.
Image: Netflix

At its big Tudum event, Netflix confirmed that it will make a third season of The Witcher. No other details were shared, so we don’t know when we might expect it just yet. Netflix also said that it would continue to expand The Witcher with a second anime film and, surprisingly, a series designed for kids and families.

The announcements further expand Netflix’s ever-growing slate of Witcher content. At the event, Netflix also shared new clips from the second season ahead of its December 17th premiere and a behind-the-scenes look at The Witcher: Blood Origin, the upcoming live-action prequel series. The new content joins the first anime spinoff, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, released in August, and the hugely popular first season of The Witcher.

The shows might also keep renewed interest in the hit game series, which could have a big moment of its own sometime soon: a next-gen upgrade for The Witcher 3 is in the works, with developer CD Projekt Red targeting a late 2021 release date.

In This Stream

Netflix’s Tudum: all the news and announcements from the big event

View all 9 stories

Next Up In Tech

Loading comments...