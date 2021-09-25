See inside the iPhone 13 Pro in iFixit’s latest teardown

The team at iFixit has a new teardown of the iPhone 13 Pro, finding it has an enormous battery and some small internal changes to how the components are laid out to accommodate the smaller notch on this year’s models.

First, the battery. After conducting battery swap tests, on the iPhone 13 Pro, iFixit found its tests succeeded, but still got a warning notification. The L-shaped battery echoes the iPhone 12 Pro Max, iFixit notes:

This beefy L caps out at an expected 11.97 Wh compared to the 10.78 Wh obelisk found in the iPhone 12 Pro (and non-Pro), but loses out to the standard’s 12.54 Wh rectangular cell.

iFixit posits that Apple was able to shrink the screen notch partly by moving the earpiece speaker from the back of the display to inside the chassis. It does make replacing the earpiece speaker more difficult, iFixit notes.

The iPhone 13 Pro is sealed with adhesive, like the iPhone 13 and some prior iPhones, and iFixit says the display came off relatively easily.

Part two of iFixit’s iPhone 13 Pro teardown is coming soon. In the meantime check out the rest of part one here.