Netflix’s Tudum: all the news and announcements from the big event

Share All sharing options for: Netflix’s Tudum: all the news and announcements from the big event

Netflix’s Tudum event is set to be chock-full of news about content coming to the gigantic streaming platform. The show is scheduled to last for about three hours with announcements about Stranger Things, The Sandman, Cowboy Bebop, The Witcher, and more.

If you aren’t able to watch the event, catch up with some of the biggest news right here.