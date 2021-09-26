New Trailers: The Tragedy of Macbeth, Invasion, Spencer, and more

We’re nearing the season finale of Ted Lasso (only two more new episodes!), and it seems like the show’s got a lot of story threads that need to be knitted together after episode 10. Titled No Weddings and a Funeral, episode 10 was solid, but I didn’t quite love it. I’m trying to write about the episode without spoiling it, let’s just say I didn’t love how the session between Ted and Sharon which we’ve been waiting for all season was edited together with Rebecca’s retelling of a traumatic event with her own father. Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham were both so great, but editing the scenes together kind of killed the dramatic momentum. But! New plot twists suggest a cliffhanger of a season finale is coming in two weeks’ time. I’m ready.

Here are the new trailers for this week:

The Tragedy of Macbeth

This black-and-white adaptation of Shakespeare’s Scottish play stars Denzel Washington as Macbeth, Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth, and is directed by Joel Coen. It looks stunning (this trailer is simply far too short) and it’s fascinating (to me, anyway) that it stars two actors much older than the usual casting we see for Macbeth’s lead roles. I don’t generally have an opinion on whether it’s “better” to watch a movie at home versus in a theater (which I know is a touchy subject these days), but it seems like an undertaking of this magnitude should be viewed on the biggest screen possible. The Tragedy of Macbeth comes to theaters December 25th and to Apple TV Plus January 14th.

Stranger Things 4

The latest teaser from the show’s fourth season shows a family we don’t yet know in what appears to be a very haunted house sometime in the 1950s. We also get a glimpse of the Stranger Things kids (it’s been a long time, are they still kids?) breaking in to the apparently abandoned house many years later. What happened at this house, what’s up with that clock, and what does it have to do with Hopper in Russia or Eleven listening? We will have to wait until 2022, because that’s all Netflix is giving us at the moment.

There were a slew of new teasers, trailers, and clips for other Netflix shows and movies unveiled Saturday during its Tudum event, including the star-studded Don’t Look Up, the Army of the Dead spin-off/prequel Army of Thieves, a few trailers for season 2 of The Witcher, season 4 of Ozark (finally!), season 2 of Tiger King (it was inevitable) and season 2 of Bridgerton. Check out the rest of the Netflix trailers in this excellent roundup by Jay Peters and Andrew Webster

Invasion

Five regular people in different parts of the world deal with an invasion by something “not of our Earth,” the president says in an address to her fellow Earthlings. The trailer hints that for some of the people, their encounters with the aliens aren’t their first such encounters. Intrigue! Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar, and Shioli Kutsuna star in Invasion. The first three episodes of the series will drop on Apple TV Plus October 22nd.

Spencer

Josh O’Connor and Emma Corwin both won awards for their portrayals of Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the Netflix miniseries The Crown, which looked at the unhappy marriage of the royal couple. Spencer, on the other hand, focuses on Diana’s decision to leave the philandering Charles, over Christmas weekend in 1991. Much like The Crown, it adds some melodrama to fill in the blanks of what may have happened behind the scenes, and there is a great deal of positive buzz about Kristen Stewart as Diana. Spencer comes to theaters November 5th.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I am not sure why we needed a remake of this story or how it will translate into a series, but here we are, with threats scrawled on mirrors in lipstick, a hoodie-wearing stalker/killer, and young people of questionable ethics doing questionable things. There is nary a hook-wielding fisherman in sight in this trailer, however, suggesting it’s not taking all its cues from the (dare I say classic) 1997 movie. I Know What You Did Last Summer, the series, comes to Amazon Prime Video October 15th.