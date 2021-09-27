RIP Android TV remote app, hello Google TV remote app

Google is killing its older Android TV remote. The move follows the company’s launch of its long-awaited Google TV remote app last week.

The company confirmed to The Verge that the Android TV remote app will take a bow after the Google TV remote app — which can be used for other Android TV OS devices as well — is widely available. Android Police earlier reported the remote news.

“We’re making the experience of using your phone as a virtual remote control faster to access and easier to use by upgrading the UI and integrating the feature directly into the Android mobile OS as well as the Google TV app,” a spokesperson said. “After the new remote feature is widely available, the Android TV remote app will no longer be supported and available for use.”

To use the remote, the Android TV OS television or device will need Android TV Remote Service 5.0, which has already started rolling out. Users will not need to manually update their devices to get it. A spokesperson said that the rollout will continue through this week and will update automatically through the Google Play Store.

The new remote is available to Android users from Quick Settings or through the Google TV app. A spokesperson told The Verge last week that the new remote app will be available only to Android users at this time.